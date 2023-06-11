Georgetown Pub fundraises for a new bicycle for regular customer

A local pub helped a regular customer, by fundraising for a new bicycle, after it had been stolen last week.

Glen and his dog ‘Toto’ are familiar faces in and around Georgetown Pub. That’s why when owners and staff at the pub heard Glen’s bike had been stolen, they took quick action.

They started a donation collection, and with the help of Canary Cycles, they were able to cover the cost of a brand new bike. The pub posted to social media saying they raised enough money for the cost of the bike, a lock, a rack as well as front and rear lights.