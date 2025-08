The George Street Festival kicked off last night in St. John’s with Baraka, followed by special guests Neon Dreams and headliners Arkells.

The festival, ongoing since 1985, continues today with Damian Follett, followed by special guest Kellie Loder and headliners Blue Rodeo.

The festival runs to August 6 and ends with The Dana Parsons Project, funk-favourites Cabot Power, and festival staples Billy and the Bruisers.