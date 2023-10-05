Gasoline down 2.8 cents, diesel up by 5.3 cents

It’s a mix of increases and decreases in fuel prices this week.

Gasoline has dropped by 2.8 cents per litre while diesel on the Island is up by 5.3 cents. Diesel in western Labrador has increased by 1.4 cents per litre.

Furnace oil heating fuel has decreased by 0.06 cents.

Stove oil on the Island has increased by 1.43 cents and stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador is up by 1.17 cents.

Propane heating fuel has decreased by 1.4 cents.

Seasonal blending of fuel products is normally implemented with the first scheduled pricing adjustment in October, this year however, the Public Utilities Board has determined that the implementation of the blend should be phased in over a period of time.