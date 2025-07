After being without gas for about two months, motorists can now fuel up on Bell Island… as a new gas station opened for business this morning.

There was a line up at the pumps before 8:00 a.m. this morning. Island Gas Bar and Convenience is now operating on Bell Island. It comes after Kings Irving closed its doors on bell island at the end of May.

The new owners of the gas station posted on social media, thanking their local MHA Fred Hutton, for helping get the business venture up and running.