Gas prices down in Newfoundland and in Labrador

Across Newfoundland, the cost of gasoline decreased by up to 1.6 cents per litre while diesel saw an increase of 1.1 cents. Furnace oil heating fuel increased by 0.92 cents and propane heating fuel decreased by 0.5 cents.

In Labrador gas in fuel in Zones 13 and 13a decreased by 2.7 cents per litre and diesel decreased by 0.1 cents. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a increased by 0.32 cents and propane heating fuel in all Labrador zones decreased by 0.5 cents per litre.

The next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, March 6.