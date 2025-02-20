Gas and diesel prices fluctuate across the Island and Labrador

Across the Island, the price of gas in most areas increases by up to 0.2 cents per litre. In fuel zones 4a and 7b, gas decreased by 0.3 cents. Diesel on the Island went up 2.9 cents. Furnace oil heating fuel increased by 2.47 cents and propane heating fuel jumped by 2.7 cents.

In Labrador, gasoline motor fuel in Zones 13 and 13a decreased by 1.0 cents while diesel in Zones 13 and 13a increased by 1.7 cents. Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a increased by 2.29 cents and propane in all Labrador zones increased by 2.7 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, February 27.