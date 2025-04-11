Gas and diesel prices drop on the Island, mixed changes in Labrador

Fuel prices are down this week as the fuel transitions to the spring blend.

For the Island portion of the province, gasoline decreased by up to 2.8 cents per litre. Diesel went down by 6.5 cents. Furnace oil heating fuel decreased by 4.91 cents and propane heating fuel dropped by 0.3 cents.

In Labrador, gas increased in Zones 10, 11, 11a, 11c, and 14. Fuel in Zones 13 and 13a decreased by 1.6 cents. Diesel increased by 1.2 cents in Zones 10, 11, 11a, 11c, 12 and 14 and decreased by 2.5 cents in fuel in Zones 13 and 13a.

Stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a dropped by 3.93 cents and propane heating fuel in all Labrador zones decreased by 0.3 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, April 18.