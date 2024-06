The RCMP in Gander is searching for 45-year-old Marshall Whalen of Carmanville.

Whalen was last seen at 6:00 a.m. on June 26 in Millertown and is possibly in Gander. Police are concerned for his well-being.

He has brown hair and blue eyes, is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 154 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gander RCMP at (709) 256-6841.