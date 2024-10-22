Gander RCMP investigates theft from Dominion in Gander, seeks public’s assistance

On Aug. 29, Gander RCMP received a report of a theft from Dominion in Gander. Surveillance video showed a woman stealing a cart full of grocery items with a suspected value of more than $900.00.

Local efforts by Gander RCMP to identify the suspect have been exhausted. A picture of the woman is attached and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the woman pictured is asked to call Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere