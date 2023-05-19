Gander Airport records poor financial performance for 2022

Gander International Airport Authority is reporting their toughest financial year for the past two decades. 2022 saw the end of federal relief grants and funding form the pandemic, with air traffic only at two-thirds pre-pandemic levels. CEO Reg Wright says the news doesn’t come as a surprise, as a full recovery wasn’t anticipated until 2025. On a positive note, the CEO believes it’s only a matter of time before rotational workers see the winter schedule fully restored. He also expects the busy mining sector will also help the airport rebound quickly.
