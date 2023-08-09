Gambo man charged for impaired driving

A Gambo man is facing impaired driving charges after the RCMP responded to a report of a collision in a Gambo parking lot. One man was arrested and provided breath samples that were more than four times the legal limit. His vehicle was impounded, his driver’s license suspended and he was held in custody overnight. He will appear in court at a later date to respond to the charges.
Corner Brook woman arrested after assaulting hospital staff and police officersBy Marykate O'Neill — 3 hours ago
RNC attended the area of West Street early this morning after receiving a call of an intoxicated female crying in the area. On arrival, the female was located and detained for her own safety due to her high level of intoxication. The female was taken to Western Memorial Hospital for treatment at which time she assaulted a hospital staff member, three police officers and threatened them. The female, a 22-year-old resident of Corner Brook, was charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer, one count of assault and uttering threats. Once sober, the female was released to answer to the charges at a later date.Post Views: 115
Katarina Roxon wins bronze for Canada at Paralympic GamesBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
Katarina Roxon continues to excel on the international stage.
One of the province’s most decorated athletes, she won bronze in the 100-metre breaststroke this weekend at the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships.
A native of Kippins, it’s her fifth time competing for Canada at the Paralympic Games. At 15, Roxon was the youngest swimmer on the Beijing 2008 Canadian Paralympic team. She’s now a national team veteran and an inspiration for athletes all over the country. In 2018, she was appointed to the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador.Post Views: 47
Police continue search for Tony FarrellBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
Wanted man Tony Farrell is still at large.
He has evaded arrest since being the subject of an emergency alert which was issued on July 19. At the time, residents in the area of Swift Current on the Burin Peninsula were asked to stay inside their homes with their doors locked, but police still haven’t been able to locate Farrell.
Farrell is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of failure to stop for police, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and breach of probation.
Last week, police said they believe he is likely being harboured or helped to evade capture from one or more members of the public. Police warn that anyone who is helping him could also be charged and face serious penalties.
RCMP say the investigation is still a high priority and is ongoing.Post Views: 68