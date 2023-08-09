News

Gambo man charged for impaired driving

Posted: August 9, 2023 11:59 am |
By Web Team


A Gambo man is facing impaired driving charges after the RCMP responded to a report of a collision in a Gambo parking lot. One man was arrested and provided breath samples that were more than four times the legal limit. His vehicle was impounded, his driver’s license suspended and he was held in custody overnight. He will appear in court at a later date to respond to the charges.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top