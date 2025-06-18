Gambin-Walsh to attend the unveiling of the Armine Nutting Gosling Statue at Bannerman Park

Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Sherry Gambin-Walsh, will bring greetings on behalf of the Provincial Government at the unveiling of the Armine Nutting Gosling Statue today.

The event takes place at Bannerman Park on Military Road in St. John’s, starting at noon.

Gambin-Walsh will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Joan Marie Aylward, Deputy Mayor of St. John’s Sheilagh O’ Leary, Chair of the Raise Her Up statue campaign Margot Duley, great-grandson of Armine Nutting Gosling Michael Keegan, and Sheila Coultas, the statue’s creator.

Armine Nutting Gosling helped secure the right to vote for women in Newfoundland and Labrador on April 3, 1925.