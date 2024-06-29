Further delays for Ala’suinu’s entry into ferry service

International experts continue to work around the clock to clean debris from the fuel and lubrication system of Marine Atlantic’s new vessel, the Ala’suinu, but the problem has not yet been resolved. That’s according to a statement from Marine Atlantic this morning.

As a result, there will be additional delays to the start of the Argentia service.

To facilitate this ongoing work, Argentia crossings up to July 10 will be cancelled and re-routed through Port aux Basques. Additional updates will be required if more impacts are required.

The primary issue impacting the vessel’s fuel and lubrication system is debris in the lines. As technicians clear a section of line, they have discovered more debris which impacts the anticipated schedule of completion.

Marine Atlantic is now adjusting its schedule to add additional crossings using the Blue Puttees, Highlanders, and Leif Ericson. Customers whose travel dates have been impacted by these delays will

be contacted directly by Marine Atlantic.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is paramount, and the vessel will not be leaving port until we can be assured of a smooth sailing,” says Murray Hupman, President and CEO. “We appreciate the support and co-operation of vessel owner Stena, and all relevant manufacturers, who are committed to resolving this issue as soon as possible. As we deal with this unfortunate situation, we will continue our efforts to transport the maximum amount of traffic on and off the Island of Newfoundland. We recognize the frustration of our customers and appreciate their ongoing patience during this difficult and challenging period.”