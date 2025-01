Today Premier Andrew Furey will speak at the Great Northern Chamber of Commerce Meeting.

While speaking at the event, Furey will be making an announcement related to the Bus Pass Pilot Program.

He will be joined by the Minister of Education and MHA for the District of St. Barbe-L’Anse aux Meadows Krista Lynn Howell.

The event will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion in St. Anthony at 1:45 p.m.