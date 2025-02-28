Furey to attend Prospectors and Developers Association 2025 Conference and Trade Show

Premier Andrew Furey is attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Convention, Trade Show and Investors Exchange in Toronto.

Furey will be addressing the Newfoundland and Labrador PDAC Reception on Sunday. In addition, he will provide a keynote address at the Canada’s Atlantic Edge Program event on Tuesday, March 4.

This year there are over 25 mining and exploration companies, six prospectors, and approximately 10 service and supply companies with affiliation to the province exhibiting and participating in a directed mining investment promotional program, as well as representatives from Indigenous governments and organizations.

PDAC is the world’s largest annual mining convention, attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 100 countries, representing mining and exploration companies, investment funds, consultants, suppliers, and governments.

All Canadian provinces and territories attend, including delegations from First Nations groups across the country. The province has participated in in the Prospectors and Developers Association Conference for over 40 years, collaborating with Mining Industry NL in the trade show and hosting several prospectors to aid in promoting their projects to potential partners and investors.