Furey slams U.S. tariffs, encourages residents to buy local after Trump signs executive orders

U.S. President Donald Trump is imposing sweeping import tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China after signing executive orders on Saturday. The tariffs will take effect Tuesday, CTV News reports.

For Canada, the tariffs are set at 25 per cent across the board, with the exception of energy exports, which will have a lower 10 per cent tariff. But the U.S. is warning it will escalate if Canada responds with tariffs on American goods. The U.S. is using the fentanyl crisis as the justification for its emergency tariffs.

Premier Andrew Furey released a statement Saturday evening slamming the measures.

“Today, I join Canadians across the country condemning the tariffs introduced by the United States on Canadian products entering the American market,” he said. “The United States is Canada’s oldest friend, and closest business partner, and these tariffs are very troubling.

“In this time of crisis, we will stand shoulder-to-shoulder by those impacted as a united Team Canada. We expect the Government of Canada to action a comprehensive approach to help impacted businesses, workers, and support and service sectors. We are also working on a variety of initiatives including helping identify new markets for Newfoundland and Labrador businesses, as well as opportunities to diversify their supply chains.

“Now, more than ever, I encourage residents to think local when shopping. Look to see if a product is made in Canada or Newfoundland and Labrador and buy a product at a retailer in your community or neighbourhood either in-person or via their own websites. There are a lot of substitutes for the American products that we consume.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Canada’s premiers Saturday and convened a cabinet meeting to discuss retaliatory measures.

The Canadian federal government has said every option remains on the table as a potential response to the punishing tariffs. Trudeau is expected to speak to the media Saturday evening.