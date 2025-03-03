Furey attending Prospectors and Developers Association Conference and Trade Show

Premier Andrew Furey is attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada International Convention, Trade Show and Investors Exchange in Toronto this week.

Furey addressed the Newfoundland and Labrador PDAC Reception on Sunday. He will provide a keynote address at the Canada’s Atlantic Edge Program event on Tuesday, March 4.

This year there are over 25 mining and exploration companies, six prospectors, and approximately 10 service and supply companies with affiliation to the province exhibiting and participating in a directed mining investment promotional program, as well as representatives from Indigenous governments and organizations.

It is the world’s largest annual mining convention, attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 100 countries, representing mining and exploration companies, investment funds, consultants, suppliers, and governments.