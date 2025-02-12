Furey Announces New Deputy Minister

Premier Andrew Furey has named Karen Stone as the new deputy minister of Justice and Public Safety and deputy attorney general.

Stone replaces Denis Mahoney who is retiring from the public service, but will continue to be a part of the negotiating team created to draft the definitive agreements outlined in the memorandum of understanding between Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and Hydro-Quebec.

Stone was the interim chief executive officer of NL Health Services since June 2024.

Previously, Stone served as deputy minister of Health and Community Services, deputy minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, and the deputy minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills.