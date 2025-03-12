News

Furey and Crocker to participate in Hospitality NL Conference and Trade Show luncheon 

Posted: March 12, 2025 6:08 am
By Web Team

Premier Andrew Furey will address delegates at the 2025 Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador Conference and Trade Show luncheon today in St. John’s.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the JAG Hotel.

Furey will be joined by Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Steve Crocker who will present two awards at the luncheon: the Cultural Tourism Award and the Tourism Achievement Award.

