Furey and Crocker to participate in Hospitality NL Conference and Trade Show luncheon 

Premier Andrew Furey will address delegates at the 2025 Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador Conference and Trade Show luncheon today in St. John’s.



The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the JAG Hotel.



Furey will be joined by Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Steve Crocker who will present two awards at the luncheon: the Cultural Tourism Award and the Tourism Achievement Award.

