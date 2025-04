Today, Premier Andrew Furey and Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Minister Steve Crocker will participate in the Canada Games 100 Days Out Ceremony.

The event will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the JAG Soundhouse in St. John’s.

The medals and medal sponsor will be announced.

This will mark 100 Days Out from the Games and will be the only opportunity to view the medals in person before the Games begin on August 8.