Funeral mass today for WWII veteran, Rod Deon

Rod Deon, one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s last remaining veterans of the Second World War, will be laid to rest today. One of the country’s most identifiable veterans, he died last week at the remarkable age of 102.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at the Basilica. Many dignitaries will be in attendance, including Lieutenant Governor Judy Foote. Pallbearers include Premier Andrew Furey, Joanne Thompson, MP for St. John’s East, Sarah Stoodley, MHA for Mount Scio, John Abbott, MHA for St. John’s East-Quidi Vidi, Barry Petten, MHA for Conception Bay South, Jim Dinn, MHA for St. John’s Centre and WWII veteran Arthur Frederick White.

Born in Nova Scotia in 1921, Deon volunteered to serve in the Royal Canadian Navy in 1942. Aboard the HMCS Ottawa H31, he was part of the D-Day invasion at Normandy in 1944. He leaves a lasting legacy in this province. His awards and honours include the 1939-45 Star (Atlantic); the France & Germany Star; the Normandy Campaign medal; the Canadian Voluntary Service 1939-45 medal; the King George VI 1939-45 medal; and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal. In 2019, he was awarded the rank of Chevalier (Knight) of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour from the Ambassador of France to Canada. In 2021, he received a Commendation from the Minister of Veteran’s Affairs.

Deon was a friend to all he met, and will be mourned by many. He has joined Frances, his wife of 67 years, after keeping her waiting in heaven only 71 days without him. He is survived by his son Brian Deon and wife Judy Deon (Nelson, BC); daughter Jennifer Deon and her husband Dave Walsh with their son John Deon-Walsh (St. John’s, NL); grandchildren Jonathan Deon and wife Erin Weech (Victoria, BC); Alison Deon and husband Jeff Geddis with their daughters Gwendolyn and Grace (Toronto, ON); sisters Sylvia Martell (Pubnico) and Anne Vitaline Blondeau (Montreal); as well as many nephews and nieces and cousins in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Florida.