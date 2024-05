The provincial government and the town of Salmon Cove are investing approximately $300,000 for water and sewer system upgrades under the Municipal Capital Works Program.

Under the project, there will be a sewer connection for homes in the Pine Grove Avenue area, along with upgrades to the existing water system.

On Ruben Penney Lane, upgrades will be made to the existing water line and a new sewer line and fire hydrants will be installed.