Funding awarded to six organizations for violence prevention initiatives

The province announced almost $550,000 in grants for six governments and organizations throughout the province to carry out violence prevention initiatives designed to address the root causes of gender-based violence.

These projects, led by community and Indigenous partners, support men and boys, immigrant and refugee women, Indigenous people, women living in northern, rural and remote communities, as well as women with disabilities.

The funding is provided from the $13.6 million, four-year bilateral agreement with the federal government under the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, and the Office of Women and Gender Equality.

“Investment in these initiatives is a necessary step toward building safer, healthier communities. By providing funding, we empower programs that support men and women alike, providing critical resources, education and interventions to address the root causes of gender-based violence,” says Pam Parsons, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality