Funding awarded to organizations for violence prevention

The provincial government has awarded almost $550,000 in grants to six governments and organizations to carry out violence prevention initiatives designed to address the root causes of gender-based violence.

The projects, which will be led by community and Indigenous partners, support men and boys, immigrant and refugee women, Indigenous people, women living in northern, rural and remote communities, as well as women with disabilities.

The recipients of the funding include the Canadian Mental Health Association, the John Howard Society, the Public Legal Information Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, the YWCA, the Nunatukavut Community Council, and the Nunatsiavut Government.