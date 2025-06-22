Funding announced to support Baie Verte Peninsula Chamber of Commerce

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Steve Crocker has announced over $50,000 to support the Baie Verte Peninsula Chamber of Commerce.

The Baie Verte Regional Task Force Committee was created in 2024 by mining industry stakeholders and the Town of Baie Verte, facilitated by the Chamber of Commerce. Its goal is to address common challenges facing the regional mining industry.

The Baie Verte Peninsula Chamber of Commerce hosts an annual mining conference where participants from all over Canada and European countries gather on the Baie Verte Peninsula to discuss the local mining industry, the industry’s latest technologies and global mining updates, as well as potential regional development opportunities.