Funding announced to encourage public to switch to electric vehicles

Canada’s NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in St. John’s today to share details of his party’s plan to battle the rising cost of living — particularly the price of groceries and fuel.

He was joined by NDP Candidate for St. John’s East & former Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour President Mary Shortall at the Dominion supermarket on Lake Avenue.

Singh revealed a three-point plan to make food more affordable and also pledged to remove the GST/HST from home heating fuel.

