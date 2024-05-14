Funding announced for new homes in New-Wes Valley and Port Rexton

On Monday the federal government, the Town of New-Wes-Valley, and the Town of Port Rexton announced that they reached agreements to fast-track a combined 42 homes over the next three years.

The Town of New-Wes-Valley commits to five local initiatives such as increasing focus on low-income housing through a multi-family complex, a tax sales incentive for residents who wish to build but are struggling to find suitable land, and reviewing municipal regulations to better support and encourage building new homes.

Port Rexton has committed to five local initiatives including promoting a climate adaptability and mitigation plan, supporting non-profit organizations to create and maintain more affordable homes, and reviewing neighbourhood planning practices to encourage modular housing.