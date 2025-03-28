Fuel prices increase in most areas

On the Island, the maximum price for gas rose by up to 4.1 cents per litre, while diesel motor fuel increased by up to 2.9 cents per litre. Furnace oil heating fuel saw an increase of 2.48 cents per litre, whereas propane heating fuel decreased by 0.9 cents per litre.

In Labrador, the adjustments varied by zone, with changes in Zones 13 and 13a influenced by both market fluctuations and modifications from the Petroleum Products Pricing Review. Gasoline prices increased by 1.1 cents per litre in Zones 10, 11, 11c, and 12, while Zones 11a and 14 saw no changes. In Zones 13 and 13a, gasoline prices rose more significantly by 5.3 cents per litre. Diesel fuel prices increased by 1.2 cents per litre in Zones 10, 11, 11a, 11c, 12, and 14, while Zones 13 and 13a experienced a larger increase of 4.0 cents per litre. Stove oil heating fuel rose by 1.0 cent per litre in most zones, except in Zones 13 and 13a, where it increased by 3.5 cents per litre. Propane heating fuel decreased by up to 1.0 cent per litre across all Labrador zones.

The next fuel price adjustment by the Board was scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, to reflect the federal Carbon Tax changes. While the Board’s next regularly scheduled adjustment was set for Friday, April 4, it continued monitoring fuel market fluctuations and remained prepared to implement further adjustments as needed.