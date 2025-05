All fuel prices have slightly increased today.

Gas is up by 1.6 cents. Diesel on the Island increased by 0.4 cents and 0.7 cents in Zones 13 and 13a.

Furnace oil went up 0.27 cents per litre, stove oil jumped 0.74 cents, and propane increased 1.7 cents.

The next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, May 30.