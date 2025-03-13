Fuel price drops provide relief

On the Island, gasoline motor fuel prices decreased between 3.7 cents and 4.8 cents per litre. Diesel motor fuel saw a reduction ranging from 3.5 cents to 4.7 cents. Furnace oil heating fuel prices dropped between 3.10 cents and 4.10 cents per litre, while propane heating fuel decreased by 1.4 cents.

In Labrador, gas in Zones 13 and 13a decreased by 4.8 cents, diesel motor fuel in the same zones went down by 4.7 cents per litre, and stove oil heating fuel fell by 3.85 cents per litre. Propane heating fuel across all Labrador zones declined by 1.4 cents.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, March 21.