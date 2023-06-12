Frost Advisory tonight for parts of western/interior Newfoundland

A Frost Advisory has been issued by the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander for the following areas:

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Buchans and the Interior

Frost is possible late tonight into early Tuesday morning, due to minimum temperatures falling into the 0º to 4º range overnight.

Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low-lying areas.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.