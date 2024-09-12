Frost Advisory issued for Thursday night

Clear skies and light winds will coincide with cool temperatures Thursday night, bringing frost to some areas of central and eastern Newfoundland by early Friday morning.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Frost Advisory for the following areas:

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Buchans and the Interior

Grand Falls0Windsor and vicinity

Terra Nova

The Bonavista Peninsula

Clarenville and vicinity

In the coolest low-lying areas, low temperatures in the advised area are expected to be in the -1º to +2º range.

Frost Advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruct of plants and crops.

To protect plants from frost, you can take a few precautions. Covering plants with lightweight materials like sheets, blankets, or frost cloth in the evening helps trap warmth, especially if the cover touches the ground. Watering the soil in the afternoon can also retain heat, as moist soil stays warmer than dry soil. Moving potted plants indoors or into a garage can offer some protection as well.