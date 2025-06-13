Frost Advisory Issued for Parts of Central and Western Newfoundland

Environment Canada has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of central and western Newfoundland, with patchy frost expected to form overnight tonight into early Saturday morning. While it’s mid-June and many have planted gardens or started crops, this is a good reminder that our growing season starts late.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

According to Environment Canada, “Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.” Overnight temperatures are forecast to dip as low as +1°C in low-lying areas, where colder air tends to settle when skies clear and winds become light. This is an ideal setup for the formation of patchy frost.

Areas included in this Frost Advisory:

Green Bay – White Bay

Buchans and the Interior

Bay St. George

Corner Brook and vicinity

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Gros Morne

Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay

This advisory is primarily for rural and sheltered locations where overnight lows tend to drop more than in other areas. Temperatures are expected to range from +1°C to +5°C across the affected areas, with the coldest readings likely in valleys and low-lying terrain.

This means if you’ve got a garden or are growing crops, you’ll want to take precautions. Covering up plants or bringing potted ones indoors tonight may help prevent potential frost damage. While it might not be a widespread hard freeze, it only takes one cold pocket to do some damage, especially to young or delicate plants.