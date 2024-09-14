Frost Advisory in effect Saturday night for central, western Newfoundland

Clear skies and light winds will coincide with cool temperatures Thursday night, bringing frost to some areas of central and western Newfoundland by early Sunday morning.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Frost Advisory for the following areas:

Corner Brook and vicinity

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Gros Morne

Bay St. George

Buchans and the interior

In the coolest low-lying areas, low temperatures in the advised area are expected to be around +2ºC

Frost Advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction of plants and crops.

You can take a few precautions to protect plants from frost. Covering plants with lightweight materials like sheets, blankets, or frost cloth in the evening helps trap warmth, especially if the cover touches the ground. Watering the soil in the afternoon can also retain heat, as moist soil stays warmer than dry soil. Moving potted plants indoors or into a garage can offer some protection as well.