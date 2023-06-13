Frost Advisory in effect for tonight

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a Frost Advisory for tonight, for the following areas:
- Bay of Exploits
- Buchans and the Interior
- Burin Peninsula
- Clarenville and vicinity
- Connaigre
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gander and vicinity
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Northern Peninsula East
- Port Saunders and the straits
- Terra Nova
Time span: early Wednesday morning.
Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas. Minimum temperatures across the region will be in the -1 to +2 range.
Remarks: Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low lying areas. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.