Friday’s Forecast; showers abound!

We are waking to up to areas of showers and rain across the Island this morning. Some areas are seeing locally heavy rainfall and that will continue throughout the morning. Here are the radar loops from both radars on the Island, ending at 6:52 AM NDT.
(if you don’t see the video thumbnail, click the play buttons below)
Forecasts indicate the rain and shower activity will linger through much of the day across the Island, before tapering to showers or drizzle, or just clouds, from south to north this afternoon and evening. There may even be a few spots that see some glimmers of sun this afternoon or evening.
Temperatures today should peak in the single digits to lower teens on the Island and single digits to teens in Labrador. Labrador will have some great weather today, under a fair bit of sunshine!