Post Views: 72
Eddie's Update

Friday’s Forecast | May 12, 2023

By Eddie Sheerr May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023 | 7:00 AM

Good Friday morning!

We are going to have a beauty of day on the Island, with lots of sun and highs in the teens. Some areas may get close to the elusive 20 degrees!

Expect showers and drizzle and or flurries and freezing drizzle on the north coast of Labrador today. South of there expect some sunshine today, for a large part of the day. There will be some showers pushing in Labrador West during the afternoon.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr

Post Views: 72



Scroll to top