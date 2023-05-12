Friday’s Forecast | May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023 | 7:00 AM
Good Friday morning!
We are going to have a beauty of day on the Island, with lots of sun and highs in the teens. Some areas may get close to the elusive 20 degrees!
Expect showers and drizzle and or flurries and freezing drizzle on the north coast of Labrador today. South of there expect some sunshine today, for a large part of the day. There will be some showers pushing in Labrador West during the afternoon.
Have a great Friday!
Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr
Special Weather Statements are in effect for the weekend from ECCC NLBy Eddie Sheerr — 6 months ago
A strong winter-type storm will move across the region between Saturday and Sunday. The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander have issued two Special Weather Statements for the Island portion of the Province for Saturday into Sunday. We can expect areas of heavy rain, snow, ice, and wind through the course of the weekend.
Special Weather Statement for Southern and southeastern Newfoundland
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the following areas:
- St. John’s & vicinity
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- Clarenville & Vicinity
- Burin Peninsula
- Connaigre
- Burgeo – Ramea
- Channel-Port aux Basques & vicinity
- Bay St. George
Total rainfall: 40 to 80 mm. Locally higher amounts are possible.
Locations: southwestern, southern, and eastern Newfoundland.
Time span: Saturday morning until early Sunday morning.
Special Weather Statement for northeastern, central, and western Newfoundland
A Special Weather Statement is in effect for the following areas
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Terra Nova
- Gander & vicinity
- Bonavista North
- Bay of Exploits
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity
- Buchans and the Interior
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Gros Morne
Significant amounts of wintry precipitation are expected over some areas.
Locations: western, central, and northeastern Newfoundland.
Total snowfall: 5 to 10 cm, except possibly exceeding 15 cm over parts of central and northeastern Newfoundland.
Total freezing rain amounts: less than 5 mm, except more than 20 mm over parts of western and central Newfoundland (especially higher elevations).
Time span: Saturday through Sunday morning.
Remarks: Snow will spread northward during the day on Saturday, and then transition through ice pellets and freezing rain to rain over some areas as temperatures rise.
The freezing rain is expected to be most persistent over areas between roughly Buchans and the Bay of Islands, where substantial icing may occur over some locations, especially across higher elevations.
Over areas from Terra Nova to the Bonavista Peninsula, the snow will likely change quickly through ice pellets and freezing rain to rain. Rainfall amounts may exceed 30 mm over parts of this sector.
Precipitation is expected to remain mainly as snow along much of the northeast coast and parts of central Newfoundland. At this time it appears snowfall accumulations will be highest just inland from the northeast coast, but considerable variability over short distances is possible.
Stay tuned for further updates.Post Views: 1,586
Eddie’s Weekend Forecast | November 11, 2022By Eddie Sheerr — 6 months ago
Rain, snow, ice and wind are on the way to the Island, as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole move through the region.Post Views: 1,441
Eddie’s Monday Evening Forecast | 11.28.22By Eddie Sheerr — 5 months ago
The Overview
An area of low pressure will pass over eastern Newfoundland overnight into early Tuesday morning. This low will bring rain to southern and eastern Newfoundland, and snow to Central, western, the Great Northern Peninsula, and southern Labrador. The snow will be heavy at times this evening, before tapering off from west to east by Tuesday morning. An area of high pressure will build in later Tuesday and Wednesday, setting us up for some nicer days. The next low moves in Thursday, and will bring a mixed bag of rain, snow, and wind to the Province.
Snowfall Outlook
The snow will fall and will be heavy at times, over a good bit of the western half of the Island thru late this evening or early Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals look to be on the order of 10-20 cm for areas that see the most. There will be higher amounts in the higher terrain. For the most part, the snow will be wet, and heavy.
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet
Tuesday will see flurries and/or snow showers across western Newfoundland becoming less intense and widespread during the afternoon. Eastern and Central sections will see a few flurries. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy on the Island to mostly sunny over much of Labrador.
Wednesday will see sunny skies across much of the Province, with clouds on the increase in Labrador West during the afternoon, ahead of our next weather maker, which arrives on Thursday.
Thursday…
An area of low pressure will track into northern Labrador on Thursday. This will bring some snow (and even some rain) to the Big Land Wednesday night and Thursday. The Island will see a significant warm-up on Thursday, with highs for many climbing to between 5° and 10°. Rain on the Avalon will arrive Thursday, while it will be earlier in the day farther west. Cold air returns on Friday, as the cold front moves eastward. This will once again open the door to West Coast flurries as we close out the work week. Stay tuned on this one!Post Views: 870