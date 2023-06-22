Eddie's Update News Weather

Friday’s Forecast; another warm one!

By Eddie Sheerr
Published on June 22, 2023 at 4:27 pm

After a summer-like Thursday across much of the Province, we are in for a summer-like night. Lows across much of the Province will remain quite mild, with teens being common across the Island and Labrador West. It will be a bit cooler over coastal sections of the Big Land. There will also be some scattered showers tonight over Labrador and northern parts of the Island.

Tomorrow will be another warm, downright hot, day across much of NL. The exception will be the coastal areas of Labrador, where the onshore flow will keep things cool. There will be several locations that get near, or go over 30!

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be nice across much of the Province, with just a few scattered showers here and there. Sunday will see an area of heavy rain work across the Island. With a good chance of thunderstorms too. Along with this will come some cooler temperatures. We may see a brief cool-down to start next week, but the warmth looks to return after Monday or Tuesday.

Post Views: 0



Scroll to top