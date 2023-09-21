Friday will be the coolest day in the St. John’s area since late June!

A trough axis is moving through overnight and this will do two things. It will drive rain and showers across the Island overnight into early Friday and push the coolest air of the season as far east as the Avalon as we close out the work week. While the rain we see tonight will not be overly heavy, it will be a little bit of a nuisance. Future radar paints this picture very well. Notice by 7 or 8 AM Friday morning it’s done with.
Highs across the Island tomorrow will struggle to get out of the upper single digits to lower teens. While today was the coolest day since June for many areas of central and western Newfoundland, tomorrow will be the coolest day since that time frame in the east.
Any showers we see in the east will be done with early Friday, while the remainder of the Province will see a very nice day. There will be some showers in Labrador West by the afternoon. Speaking of Labrador West, it will be a cold one tonight. Expect a low near -1 and patchy frost!
Beyond Friday we are in for a decent start to the weekend on the Island, with highs rebounding nicely in the upper teens for Saturday. However, Sunday will be a tad cooler and rain will be widespread in eastern Newfoundland. Labrador West will also see some rain on Saturday.