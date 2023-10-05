Friday AM Update; Warmer today, but clouds will hang tough for some areas

We are waking up to temperatures that are generally as warm, or warmer, than what we were seeing yesterday afternoon and evening. The warmer air mass that was in Labrador yesterday has reached the Island portion of the Province as well. Take a look at some temperatures from 6:30 AM NDT this morning.
Along with the mild temperatures this morning, we are also seeing some clouds streaming across the region, under which there are some showers. There looks to be a chance of showers in Labrador West this morning, along with the top of the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Satellite imagery shows the clouds moving in quite well.
The cloud cover today is going to be the biggest headache in my forecast. In some areas, it will clear off during the later morning and afternoon, and in other areas, it will hold steady throughout the day. My best guess is that most of the Province, west of the Avalon, will see sunshine by early to mid-afternoon. On the Avalon, it looks like the clouds are going to hold steady today. The Future Cloud animation below shows this nicely.
Temperatures will be similar to yesterday in Labrador, with highs into the teens and 20s. Much of the Island will see the same, although in the east expect mid-teens, while any 20s will be limited to central, southern, and western areas. More records will fall.