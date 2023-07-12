News

Free day use at Provincial Parks

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 12, 2023 at 10:35 am

In celebration of Parks Day, the $10 daily vehicle permit fee will be waived for all day use visitors to Provincial Parks on Saturday, July 15.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy a picnic, paddle, swim, bike ride or hike and discover.

Canada’s Parks Day takes place on the third Saturday in July each year. Newfoundland and Labrador’s 32 Provincial Parks play an important role in maintaining healthy and resilient ecosystems, protecting habitats for species-at-risk, supporting tourism and contributing to human health and well-being.

For more information about Provincial Parks, visit: www.parksnl.ca

