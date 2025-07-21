Francophone artist selected to create mural for Canada Games

The City of St. John’s and the 2025 Jeux du Canada Games have selected an artist with a connection to the Francophone Community to design and complete a mural celebrating the significant and valuable history and contributions of the provincial Francophone Community.

There were two submissions received. A selection committee selected multidisciplinary artist Anastasia Tiller.

Tiller has been exhibiting her work in Canada and internationally since 2008, including exhibitions at The Rooms, the Craft Council of NL, the CB Nuit Festival in Corner Brook, and the Bonavista Biennale.