Four vehicles seized and impounded following RCMP traffic stops

Police seized and impounded four vehicles in Stephenville on Thursday.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Street in Stephenville. The driver, a 67-year-old Stephenville woman, was operating without insurance. She was ticketed for the offence, and her vehicle was seized and impounded.

Approximately 20 minutes later, police conducted another traffic stop on West Street. The driver, a 73-year-old Stephenville man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and provided a roadside breath sample that was above the provincial limit. His driver’s licence was suspended and vehicle seized and impounded.

That afternoon, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Carolina Avenue in Stephenville. The driver, a 22-year-old Stephenville man, was operating a vehicle without registration or insurance. He was ticketed for those offences and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

About an hour later, police conducted a traffic stop on Woodland Drive in Stephenville. The driver, a 65-year-old Stephenville man, was operating without registration or insurance. He was ticketed for those offences and his vehicle was seized and impounded.