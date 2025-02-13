Four people arrested following weapons offence in St. John’s

On Wednesday evening the RNC were called to a report of a weapons offence which was said to have occurred inside of a vehicle in the west end of St. John’s.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle attempted to flee from police before losing control in the snow-covered road conditions.

Four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. The 26-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with flight from police and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was held to appear in court in the morning.

A 31-year-old female passenger was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant. She was held to appear in court in the morning.

A 53-year-old male passenger was arrested on three outstanding arrest warrants. He was held to appear in court in the morning.

A 36-year-old male passenger was arrested on an outstanding endorsed warrant. He was released to appear at a future court date.