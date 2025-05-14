Four drivers arrested for impaired driving offences this past weekend

Over this past weekend, RCMP NL arrested four individuals for impaired driving offences. Drivers were stopped in Harbour Grace, Roddickton, Marystown and Philips Head.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, May 9, Harbour Grace RCMP responded to the report of a suspected impaired driver. The described vehicle was located and stopped on Water Street in Harbour Grace. The driver, a 67-year-old woman, showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. Back at the detachment, the woman refused to provided breath samples. She now faces charges of impaired operation and refusing to provide a breath sample.

Approximately 40 minutes later, Roddickton RCMP stopped a vehicle in front of the detachment on Cloud Drive in Roddickton. The driver, a 56-year-old man, showed signs of drug impairment. The man performed poorly on roadside field sobriety tests and was arrested for drug impaired driving. He was transported to White Bay Central Health Centre in Roddickton where a blood sample was obtained. Police await the results of the testing to determine if charges of drug impaired driving are appropriate.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 11, Burin Peninsula RCMP stopped a vehicle on Columbia Drive in Marystown. The vehicle was uninsured and had expired registration. The driver, 44-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested and was transported to the detachment where he provided further breath samples that were above the legal limit. He faces charges of impaired operation and was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle without insurance and registration.

Later that day, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responded to the report of a suspected impaired driver. The described vehicle was located and stopped on Route 352 in Philips Head. The driver, a 51-year-old man, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit. He faces charges of impaired operation.

All drivers were released from custody and those who are set to face charges are scheduled to appear in court at later dates. Licence suspensions and vehicle seizures occurred where appropriate.