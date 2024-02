There will be four candidates running in the by-election for the vacant Ward 4 Council seat.

The candidates are Tom Davis, Nicholas Hillier, Myles Russell, and Greg Smith.

A by-election was required following the resignation of Ward 4 Councillor Ian Froude.

The City will once again be using a vote-by-mail system. Kits will begin to be distributed during the week of February 26. The last day to return vote by mail is on March 7 and election day is March 12.