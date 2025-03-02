Former provincial cabinet minister Tom Osborne considering running for federal Liberal party

A former provincial cabinet minister says he is considering running for the Liberal Party in the next federal election.

Tom Osborne retired from provincial politics last year after 28 years as a politician.

Osborne took to social media over the weekend, asking family and friends if they’d support him for the federal run.

NTV News spoke with Tom Osborne Sunday. He said he is “very seriously” considering running in the next federal election, and he “really thinks he’s going to do it”.

Osborne cited uncertain times, and threats on Canada as a reason for thinking about throwing his name in the ring. With 25 per cent tariffs on Canada to be imposed on Tuesday, Osborne said this country needs leaders, and politics is in his blood.

Tom Osborne said he will make a final decision soon, with an announcement to come later this week.