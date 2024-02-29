Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney has died at the age of 84.
His daughter, Ontario provincial cabinet minister Caroline Mulroney, made the announcement on social media. Brian Mulroney served as the 18th prime minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993.
His nine-year tenure as prime minister featured an ambitious agenda that included signing a free-trade agreement with the United States, attempting to amend Canada’s constitution through the Meech Lake Accord, and introducing a national sales tax in the form of the GST.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, Mulroney is particularly remembered for signing the Atlantic Accord in 1985, establishing joint management between the province and Ottawa of offshore oil resources. He also clashed with former premier Clyde Wells over the Meech Lake Accord ahead of the accord’s demise in 1990.
Mulroney also delivered the eulogy at the funeral of his former N.L. cabinet minister, John Crosbie, in 2020.