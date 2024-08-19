Former OZFM radio host Randy Snow passes away

Newfoundland Broadcasting Company Ltd. and the family of the beloved Randy Snow wish to inform the public of his passing at age 61 of natural causes.
Since 1988, the names Randy Snow and OZFM have been synonymous with radio in Newfoundland. Leaving his native Gander and coming to St. John’s, where he was born, Randy joined the ranks of OZFM announcers and would become best known as host of the Dawn Patrol, for years the number one radio program on the airwaves across the province.
After 15 years in the Land of OZ, Randy spent 16 years broadcasting with Steele Communications, before returning to OZFM in 2019 to host the Morning Jam. This homecoming was welcomed warmly by listeners across Newfoundland and Canada, with a return to the top of the ratings and thousands of well-wishes, before departing amicably in 2023.
Known for his signature voice, welcoming demeanour, and ability to entertain no matter what the time or weather, Randy Snow is a broadcasting legend. OZFM was his big break, and he was a key figure in shaping the sound of the station that is still going strong today. He told the Newfoundland Herald in 2019 of his return to OZ, “In many ways it feels like I’m coming back home.”
Scott Stirling, President of Newfoundland Broadcasting Company, said “I want to express my personal gratitude to Randy for all the years he contributed to Newfoundland Broadcasting Company. He will forever be a part of Newfoundland broadcasting history, a media icon whom everyone knew his name. He always wanted to put a smile on your face first thing in the morning.”
Lindsey Andrews, Chief Operating Officer of Newfoundland Broadcasting Company, said “all of us at OZFM and NTV are saddened by the news of Randy’s passing. We sincerely appreciate Randy’s contributions to our company over the years and we are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Randy will be missed by his loving parents, Patricia and Roy, sister Gina, Dan and Julie, extended family, and countless radio listeners around the province. His voice was that of multiple generations, with innumerable early mornings, road trips, snow days, and other occasions narrated by him over the past nearly four decades.