Former NTV reporter Don Bradshaw acclaimed as federal Liberal candidate in Long Range Mountains

Veteran journalist Don Bradshaw is throwing his hat into the political ring.

The Corner Brook native, who spent 24 years as NTV’s west coast reporter, was confirmed Friday evening on the federal Liberal party’s web site as the nominee in Long Range Mountains. Bradshaw had already formally ended his employment with NTV.

The seat is currently held by Liberal MP Gudie Hutchings. She confirmed earlier this year that she wouldn’t be seeking re-election.

Carol Anstey is running for the Conservatives in Long Range Mountains. The NDP do not yet have a candidate.